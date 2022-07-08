Hampton man arrested after deadly shooting on J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

Adrian Demetrice Williams, 38, faces several charges, including first-degree murder. He was arrested in Hampton.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested early Friday morning after a shooting on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News left another man dead Tuesday.

Adrian Demetrice Williams, 38, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, failure to appear on a misdemeanor offense, contempt of court (disobeying the process) and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was arrested in Hampton around 1:25 a.m., the Newport News Police Department said.

The shooting happened near a gas station in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. Newport News police officers responded around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was 34-year-old Dominic Thompson of Hampton. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but later died.

The police department said Williams' arrest was possible thanks to several tips people sent.

“We thank everyone for taking action so quickly and helping to keep our city safe. All of us play a role in public safety and this is true community policing,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news release.