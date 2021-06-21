Man arrested after domestic barricade situation near N. Military Highway in Norfolk

Norfolk police said after several hours negotiating with Nahim B. Anderson, 34, he was arrested at a home on E. Tanners Drive. No one was hurt.

A man was arrested after barricading himself in a home near North Military Highway on Saturday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department said responders got a call on June 19 just after 8 a.m. about a violent domestic incident that was happening in the 6900 block of East Tanners Creek Drive.

When officers got to the home, they tried to contact a man, 34-year-old Nahim B. Anderson (who was inside at the time). He was refusing to come out and police had to call the Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and the Special Operations Team.

Police said it took several hours to finally be able to make contact with Anderson. He was arrested and is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

There were no injuries from the barricade situation, officers said.