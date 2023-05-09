Man arrested in double homicide on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Tuesday, Portsmouth police arrested a man connected to a double homicide that happened in March.
Brian A. Johnson, 40, was charged with the following:
- Two counts of aggravated murder
- Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit an aggravated murder
- Robbery resulting in death
On March 5, 2023, two people were shot in the 260 block of Dale Drive. One person died at the scene, while the other died in the hospital a day later.
The victims were identified as Carlos Cordova, 28, and Carlos Castro-Murillo, 22.
Johnson is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond. Detectives are still searching for 27-year-old Akea M. Faison.