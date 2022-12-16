Man arrested for attempted murder in Franklin

Deshawn Patillo, 22, has been wanted on several charges for more than three weeks.

FRANKLIN, Va. —

On Friday, a man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Franklin nearly three weeks ago.

On Nov. 29, police say they got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.

Since then, 22-year-old Deshawn Patillo has been wanted on several charges.

After authorities conducted a search warrant in the 20000 block of General Thomas Highway in Boykins, Patillo was found and arrested.

Patillo was arrested on the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Threatening to Kill

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Assault and Battery