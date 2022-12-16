Man arrested for attempted murder in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. —
On Friday, a man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Franklin nearly three weeks ago.
On Nov. 29, police say they got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.
Since then, 22-year-old Deshawn Patillo has been wanted on several charges.
After authorities conducted a search warrant in the 20000 block of General Thomas Highway in Boykins, Patillo was found and arrested.
Patillo was arrested on the following charges:
- Attempted Murder
- Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Threatening to Kill
- Reckless Handling of a Firearm
- Assault and Battery
Patillo is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.