ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One man faces several charges for breaking into a number of businesses in the Elizabeth City area in less than a week's time.

Jamari Tyrek Ishman, 19, is accused of breaking into and robbing Earth 383 Comics and Games, Nite Dreams, Sandwich Market, Car Care Center and Sweet Life between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.

He was charged with six counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny and five counts of injury to personal property.

Ishman was given a $40,000 secured bond and taken to Albemarle District Jail.

No other details have been released at this time.