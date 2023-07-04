Portsmouth man arrested for carjacking, sexually assaulting rideshare driver in Norfolk

During the incident, the woman was able to run away from the car, and the man fired a gun. The man then drove off in her car.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man is behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a rideshare driver in Norfolk.

The alleged crime took place on March 31. According to a Norfolk Police Department spokesperson, their officers were dispatched to East Little Creek Road near the Pinewood Gardens Apartments for the report of a ride-share driver who had been carjacked.

When police officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who reported a passenger had entered her car armed with a gun and began to make demands. During the incident, the woman was able to run away from the car, and the man fired a gun.

The woman was not shot and was able to get help, but the man drove off in her car.

As a result of the police investigation, on Thursday, April 6, detectives arrested 24-year-old Johnathan C. Batey of Portsmouth. Batey has been charged with abduction, carjacking, rape, attempted malicious wounding, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm.