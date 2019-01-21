HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred in the Cambridge Apartment complex on Sunday.

Christian Neal, 22, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Hampton Police Division. He was charged with manslaughter and discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

According to investigators, Neal lived with the victim, 23-year-old Amber Greenidge. They were allegedly involved in a verbal argument that became physical. Detectives said Neal was stabbed during the fight while Greenidge was shot.

Neal was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Greenidge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that while this incident appears to be an isolated incident, there will be an increase in officers on patrol, as well as other measures.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask if you have any information, to call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.