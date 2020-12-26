Man arrested for domestic assault following shooting incident at Great Wolf Lodge

Deputies said a man was charged with strangulation and domestic assault, following a shooting incident at an indoor water park in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man is in custody with an injured leg after he was shot during a domestic assault incident that occurred at an indoor waterpark on Christmas night.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said it received a call on Friday, Dec. 25 around 10:24 p.m. about a shooting that happened at Great Wolf Lodge.

A family member called 9-1-1 saying that they had shot a man in his leg in self-defense, according to authorities.

Micquan Reed, 27, from Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault. This was directly after Reed was released from Riverside Regional where he was treated for his gun-shot wound.