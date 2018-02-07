HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly shot someone at a KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Hampton earlier this year.

19-year-old Christopher Donte Walker is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man at the fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of West Pembroke Ave. on March 20.

Officers arrived at the restaurant to find the victim suffering from a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Hampton Police said Walker was arrested without incident on July 1. He is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of shooting in a public place, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Walker is currently in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

