LANEXA, Va. — New Kent sheriff's deputies arrested a man who's accused of murdering a 65-year-old man in his home.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block of Carter Road at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived to find a 65-year-old Elmer Lee Stewart dead inside the home. Stewart was a well-known and well-respected businessman in the New Kent area. His remains were taken to the medical examiner's office in Richmond.

Authorities found Michael Anthony Jenkins later that night. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges.

Jenkins is being held without bond at Henrico Jail East.

RELATED: Trial dates set for SEAL, Marine charged in soldier's death

RELATED: Man accused of murdering wife could be released after judge says state failed to file charges

RELATED: Police: Child playing with Nerf gun shot by drunk man with real gun