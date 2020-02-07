Man arrested for December 2018 homicide in Hampton

Breshard Turner is accused of murdering a man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in December 2018. It took more than a year for authorities to track him down.

A search for a Hampton murder suspect that took more than a year has finally come to an end.

Breshard Ranard Turner is accused of murdering 23-year-old Iquan Malik McClain in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in 2018.

On December 15, 2018, police were called to the 900 block of Aberdeen Road. It was there where they found McClain who had been shot several times. He died on the way to the hospital. Police say Turner was seen running away from the scene.

Investigators believed this wasn't a random act of violence, but that whoever killed McClain knew him.

Authorities later put out warrants for Turner who was wanted for second-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of a concealed weapon.

Another suspect -- 23-year-old Rashad Lamont Langley -- was wanted for shoplifting before the shooting and was reportedly present during the shooting.

After almost seven months passed after the homicide, U.S. Marshals sent word to the public in July 2019 that they would be offering a reward for up to $1,500 to anyone who could lead them to Breshard Turner's whereabouts.

Turner was eventually found in California and extradited to Hampton where he will answer for charges in connection to the crime.