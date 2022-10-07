Woman shot twice in Franklin; suspect now in custody

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 51-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot in Franklin Thursday evening.
According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was shot twice in the 3200 block of Beaton Road just after 7:30 p.m. She was flown to Norfolk General Hospital and authorities say she was alert and responsive at that time.
Deputies found the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Ethan Beale, around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Beale was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Aggravated malicious wounding
- Two counts of reckless handling of a firearm
- Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
The sheriff's office said Virginia State Police assisted in the search for Beale.