Man arrested for Suffolk domestic shooting that hospitalized woman in 2020

SUFFOLK, Va. — About 19 months after a Suffolk domestic shooting sent a woman to the hospital, police arrested a suspect in North Carolina.

Antron Leon Gatling, 41, is in the process of being extradited back to Suffolk on a slew of charges related to the Nov. 7, 2020 shooting.

That night, police found a woman hurt in the 2400 block of Pittmantown Road -- about a mile from the North Carolina state border. She didn't have life-threatening wounds, but a nightingale medical helicopter still had to fly her to a hospital for help.

Police said Gatling had left the scene before they got there. They named him as a suspect the next day.

He was arrested on June 8, 2022. Officials didn't say where in North Carolina he was found.

Here are the charges police have filed against Gatling: