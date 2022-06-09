x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested for Suffolk domestic shooting that hospitalized woman in 2020

Antron Leon Gatling, 41, is currently being extradited back to Suffolk on a slew of charges related to the Nov. 7, 2020 shooting.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

SUFFOLK, Va. — About 19 months after a Suffolk domestic shooting sent a woman to the hospital, police arrested a suspect in North Carolina.

Antron Leon Gatling, 41, is in the process of being extradited back to Suffolk on a slew of charges related to the Nov. 7, 2020 shooting.

That night, police found a woman hurt in the 2400 block of Pittmantown Road -- about a mile from the North Carolina state border. She didn't have life-threatening wounds, but a nightingale medical helicopter still had to fly her to a hospital for help.

Police said Gatling had left the scene before they got there. They named him as a suspect the next day.

He was arrested on June 8, 2022. Officials didn't say where in North Carolina he was found.

Here are the charges police have filed against Gatling:

  • Aggravated Malicious Wounding
  • Discharging a Firearm in an Occupied Building
  • Felonious Assault
  • Assault and Battery
  • Motor Vehicle Theft
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Attempt to Commit Non Capital Offense
  • two felony counts of Suspended Sentence Violation

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jan. 6 committee promises explosive new information in primetime public hearings