Police: Man arrested after Hampton crash left 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt

HAMPTON, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested after a vehicle crash in Hampton left one person dead and two others seriously hurt, including a 13-year-old boy, last month.

Michael Carter, 25, was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, reckless driving and not having insurance, the Hampton Police Division said.

Investigators think Carter was recklessly driving on the westbound lanes of West Mercury Boulevard when he struck a black sedan, which resulted in the black sedan entering the eastbound lanes and striking a gold SUV.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue pronounced the driver of the black sedan, Christopher Shaw, 27, dead where the crash happened.

The division also took the driver of the gold SUV and a 13-year-old boy to a hospital to be treated.