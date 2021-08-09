Man arrested, accused of Hampton shooting that left innocent bystander dead

The Hampton Police Division arrested 22-year-old Jaylin Avery after investigating the death of 20-year-old Deshawn Powell.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a 22-year-old Portsmouth man for a shooting that left a man dead in July.

Hampton Police had warrants out for Jaylin Divyne Avery for one count of Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

The investigation goes back to July 22, when officers were sent to the 200 block of East Mercury Boulevard to look into a shooting.

When they got there, 20-year-old Deshawn Powell of Newport News had been shot and was seriously hurt. Responders took him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Later, a spokesperson for the police division said Powell was an innocent bystander who was killed while trying "to intervene in an ongoing domestic issue."

Police named Avery as a suspect in the case on July 23.

On Aug. 9, the division said officers had taken Avery into custody.

Hampton Police thanked the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and the Portsmouth Police Department for helping find Avery.