Man charged with murder in Heritage Way deadly shooting, Newport News police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 34-year-old man was arrested following a deadly shooting on Heritage Way in Newport News last week, police said.
Anthony Sharif Garland was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The shooting happened on Aug. 16. Police officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. that night for reports of gunshots in the first block of Heritage Way. Police found Thomas Lee Henson, 28, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that may help investigators, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.