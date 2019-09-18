NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a 53-year-old from Norfolk after he robbed two stores with a box cutter.

On September 16, 2019, around 3:20 p.m. Marvin Hibbler, armed with a box cutter, entered the Virginia ABC store located at 7862 Tidewater Drive. He made threats to the employees after taking merchandise from the store. He was able to get away before officers arrived on the scene.

The very next day, Hibbler went to the 7-Eleven located at 1200 Monticello Avenue, again, armed with a box cutter and demanded items from the clerk. The employee complied, and Hibbler fled the area before police arrived.

From the investigating, police were able to positively identify Hibbler as the suspect.

On September 17, 2019, police said Hibbler was found and arrested in the 800 block of Lincoln Street in Norfolk. Officers said Hibbler was charged with two counts of robbery. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

There were no injuries reported.