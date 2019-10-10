HAMPTON, Va. — A man was arrested Thursday for his part in allegedly robbing a BB&T Bank in Hampton exactly three months ago.

Oldric Vaughn, 35, was arrested in Florida in connection to a bank robbery on July 9 at the BB&T Bank in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive.

Investigators first identified Vaughn as a suspect 10 days after the incident and filed warrants for a robbery charge.

Police were called to BB&T Bank after 2 p.m. on July 9 to respond to a hold-up alarm. They discovered the suspect entered the business and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

Hampton Police Dept.

He received an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

Vaughn was taken into custody in Hillsborough County, Florida following a tip that led police to his location. He was arrested without incident and is now awaiting extradition.