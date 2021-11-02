Man faces attempted murder, other federal charges after shooting at Social Security office in Norfolk

By the FBI's account, 44-year-old William Rankin brought a rifle into the office and shouted "I want my money" before being confronted by a security officer.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday, the FBI brought charges against a suspect accused of shooting a security guard in the Social Security Administration Office in Norfolk on Feb. 8.

The charges against William D. Rankin with the following offenses:

Attempted murder of a person assisting an officer or employee of the US Government

Possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Assault of a person assisting an officer or employee of the US Government

Possession of firearms in a federal facility

Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Monday, according to the affidavit, Rankin approached the office at 5850 Lake Herbert Drive with a rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition.

That building houses the Social Security Administration office, where 68 federal employees and 72 Virginia state employees work, in space leased by the federal government.

By the FBI's account, the suspect shouted "I want my money" before being confronted by a security officer. The security guard's name has not been publicly shared.

The guard told Rankin the building was closed due to COVID-19, but Rankin allegedly said he wouldn't leave without collecting money for his mother.

The guard directed him to the right phone number to call for help getting social security payments, and that's when the FBI say Rankin pulled out his .380 pistol.

The affidavit describes Rankin demanding the guard put his pistol on the ground, and firing five shots at him, hitting the victim in the arm, shoulder, both legs, the upper chest and lower abdomen. Some of these shots were deflected by a bulletproof vest.

The security guard shot Rankin as he allegedly headed for the front door, and the suspect stopped because of his injuries.

The injured security guard took the elevator to the second floor, where he asked coworkers to call 911, and then went back down to watch the suspect, the affidavit says.