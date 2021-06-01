Man arrested, charged after investigation into baby's February abduction

On Feb. 3, someone stole a SUV from a Wawa on Western Branch Boulevard, with three-month-old Vanessa Dasilva still in a car seat in the back.

A Norfolk man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a February car theft and baby's abduction.

On Feb. 3, someone stole a SUV from a Wawa on Western Branch Boulevard, with three-month-old Vanessa Dasilva still in a car seat in the back seat.

Officials later said she had been found in Norfolk before the amber alert was even issued, because of technical reporting issues with the Virginia State Police hotline.

Around 6:50 a.m., a sailor coming home from an overnight shift found Vanessa in her baby carrier, outside, at the Parkwood Manor apartment complex. She was unharmed.

Petty Officer Devyn Drake, who found the baby, said it was just starting to snow when she found her.

Investigators found the stolen 2017 Hyundai Tucson in the 400 block of Timothy Avenue later that morning, and had a suspect description, but didn't immediately find the man they thought stole the car.

Tuesday, police said Antonio Obrien Reid, 21, was charged in the abduction on May 17.