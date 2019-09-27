VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested a registered sex offender in the Hilltop Shopping Plaza after he exposed himself in public.

Investigators said Walter Maiden was performing a sex act on himself.

“It’s super creepy and weird. It’s something that you obviously wouldn’t expect,” explained parent Jordan Bertram.

Maiden is a registered sex offender. The State Sex Offender registry said a judge in Louisiana convicted him on child porn charges in 2012.

“As a parent, you get the alerts about registered sex offenders around the area, and it does make you concerned because you do have kids around and it’s another thing to look out for,” said Bertram.

Maiden is being held in Virginia Beach City Jail without bond.

According to Chesapeake police, this is not the first time he’s been in trouble. Officers arrested him in August off of Greenbrier Parkway. He’s charged with indecent exposure and performing a sex act on himself.

“Is there anything that can help. Mental health is kind of the big biz word right now so, maybe that’s a road that we need to explore more often as a society,” explained Bertram.

13News Now reached out to Maiden behind bars to see if he wanted to share his side of the story. He declined. His court date is set for October 11.

RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Virginia Beach man sentenced for exposing himself to girls

RELATED: Virginia Beach man sentenced to 4 years for possessing child porn

RELATED: Man who failed to register as sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals, police

RELATED: Virginia Beach child sexual predator sentenced to 27 years in prison

RELATED: Portsmouth man arrested after police find missing teenage girl, thousands of explicit images

FROM 2018: MMA fighter convicted of being Virginia Beach serial flasher