Man arrested in connection to Norfolk 7-Eleven double shooting

The shooting happened May 11 at the 7-Eleven store at 1088 West 26th Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a double shooting at a Norfolk 7-Eleven that happened a couple of months ago.

Jalen White-Kennedy, 24, was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Norfolk Police Department said.

The shooting happened May 11 at the 7-Eleven store at 1088 West 26th Street, in the Kensington area of the city.

Police responded around 11:40 p.m. that day on a report of a gunshot disturbance and found a 22-year-old and 25-year-old man who had been shot.

Medics took both of them to a hospital with serious injuries, but the 25-year-old, later identified as Walter Painter, died.

White-Kennedy was arrested in Norfolk and is being held at the city jail without bond.