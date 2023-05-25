Man arrested in NY one week after shooting in Buckroe Beach area of Hampton

Authorities in New York arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting another man in Hampton last week.

HAMPTON, Va. — Authorities in New York arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton last week.

Trevaughn Adir Gilliam was arrested Thursday in the Bronx, New York by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) and the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force.

The shooting happened in the area of Buckroe Avenue and North First Street on May 17. The victim, a 19-year-old Portsmouth man, walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the victim was in the area with some friends when Gilliam pulled out a gun and tried to rob him before shooting him. He fled the area before officers got there, according to the police division.

Gilliam was considered armed and dangerous before he was arrested in New York. He had warrants out for the following charges: