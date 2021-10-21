Man arrested after going over 115 mph in a 55 zone, crashing into power line, Virginia State Police say

The incident began in Hampton just before 12:30 p.m. when a State Trooper saw a vehicle on I-64 East going over 115 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.

Author's note: The video above is on file from Oct. 19, 2021.

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after speeding on Interstate 64 and later crashing into a power line in Norfolk, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

According to VSP, the chase began in Hampton just before 12:30 p.m. when a State Trooper saw a 2012 Mercedes Benz on I-64 East going over 115 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.

The trooper tried to pull the driver over before crossing the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, but a spokesperson said the driver continued speeding through it.

Once he crossed into Norfolk, the driver exited onto the 4th View Street ramp and turned onto Rippard Avenue, when the trooper lost sight of the car.

The trooper searched the area and found the Mercedes after it lost control and struck a power line.

The driver was identified as Hampton resident Walter Jay'on Hall, 25, who was taken into custody. He was booked into the Hampton City Jail, and later released on a $2,000 bond.

Hall is being charged with reckless driving and eluding an officer, which is a felony.