Man arrested for splashing North Carolina deputy with paint thinner

The paint thinner splashed into the deputies’ eyes, mouth and nose, according to a press release.

DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 15, 2021.

A North Carolina sheriff's office has filed charges against a man after he splashed a deputy with paint thinner.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies responding to a domestic dispute ordered the men to end their argument, but 26-year-old Derek Anthony Simmons picked up a small can of paint thinner and threw it at the car belonging to the person he was arguing with.

The news release says the paint thinner splashed into the deputies’ eyes, mouth and nose.

Simmons was charged with assault on a government official and released from jail on an unsecured bond.