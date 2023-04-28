Man arrested for two sexual assaults in Norfolk

Norfolk police say one of the sexual assault victims was also shot.

NORFOLK, Va. — Special Crimes detectives with the Norfolk Police Department arrested a man Friday following two sexual assault cases.

The first incident happened on March 26. Police responded to the 4600 block of Mayflower Road at around 3:40 a.m. That's where officers found someone with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who reported they were sexually assaulted.

The second incident happened on April 27. Police say a victim reported they were sexually assaulted in the 6400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

On Friday, police arrested 41-year-old Thomas J. Obryen and charged him with the following:

forcible sodomy

aggravated malicious wounding

malicious wounding

abduction

use of a firearm