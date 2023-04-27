Man arrested while on the run in Richmond for deadly stabbing in Virginia Beach: Police

Officers found 38-year-old Anthony Garcia with multiple stab wounds. Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police say they've arrested a Norfolk man who reportedly stabbed a Virginia Beach man to death earlier this week.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 1800 block of South Streamline Drive just before 11:30 p.m. That's near the Atlantic Park section of the city. Officers found 38-year-old Anthony Garcia with multiple stab wounds. Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to Virginia Beach police, investigators learned that Garcia had gotten into a fight with 30-year-old Kavitte Conway. The fight ended with Conway reportedly attacking and stabbing Garcia.