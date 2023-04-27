Man arrested while on the run in Richmond for deadly stabbing in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police say they've arrested a Norfolk man who reportedly stabbed a Virginia Beach man to death earlier this week.
On Tuesday, officers responded to the 1800 block of South Streamline Drive just before 11:30 p.m. That's near the Atlantic Park section of the city. Officers found 38-year-old Anthony Garcia with multiple stab wounds. Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
According to Virginia Beach police, investigators learned that Garcia had gotten into a fight with 30-year-old Kavitte Conway. The fight ended with Conway reportedly attacking and stabbing Garcia.
VBPD, along with Henrico County police, arrested Conway while he was on the run in the Richmond area. He is charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond at the Virginia Beach Jail.