Man dies from injuries after attack at Newport News nightclub, suspect arrested

Officers found Justin Dudney seriously hurt, and think it's because he was assaulted. He was rushed to a hospital, but died from his wounds on Aug. 11.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect.

The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

That's when officers were called to Triple Effectz Ultra Lounge on Denbigh Boulevard to help an unconscious person.

They found Justin Michael Dudney seriously hurt, and officers think it's because he was assaulted. He was rushed to a hospital but died from his wounds on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Police officers got a warrant for Xavier Demonye Bonilla, 27, related to the investigation. Bonilla was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and when Dudney died, that charge was updated to voluntary manslaughter.