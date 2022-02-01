Man tries to lure girl into his truck at bus stop on Larkwood Ave. in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said a man in a white Chevrolet Silverado tried to lure a girl into his truck, at a bus stop on Larkwood Avenue and Larkwood Court.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators are looking for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a teen girl Friday evening in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m., a man driving a white Chevrolet Silverado (with the license plate KBM-9001) rode up to a bus stop and tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his truck. This happened at Larkwood Avenue and Larkwood Court

According to a post from Crime Solvers, the man told the girl, “your father sent me to pick you up," which wasn't true.

He's described as a White man between 35-45 years old, with blonde hair, blue/green eyes, between 5'8"-5'10" tall, and weighs around 160-170 lbs.

The man had on jeans, a black hoodie, a red/orange baseball cap and blue wire-frame glasses. He also has a black and white husky dog with one brown eye and one blue eye.

Detectives said this wasn't his first time coming up to that bus stop. He was up there about two weeks ago.

If you've seen the suspect vehicle or know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.