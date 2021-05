Hampton Police were working to de-escalate a barricade situation in the first block of Tide Mill Lane Tuesday afternoon.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police were working to de-escalate a barricade situation in the first block of Tide Mill Lane Tuesday afternoon.

The police division's tweet about a SWAT team deployment was sent around 1 p.m.

The spokesperson said there was one man in the apartment.

"Expect delays and a high officer presence in the area," officials wrote.