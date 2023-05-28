Man barricades himself inside Newport News home with children for several hours

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in custody in Newport News after he barricaded himself inside a residence with children for several hours.
According to a police department spokesperson, this situation unfolded just before Midnight Sunday when their officers were sent to a home on 42nd Street near Roanoke Ave. for what was described as a "domestic situation." Once they were on scene, officers learned that a man was inside the residence and might be armed.
At that point, it was determined that the incident should be escalated into a tactical situation, and the Tactical Unit and negotiators were called.
After a standoff lasting several hours, the man was eventually taken into custody without incident at around 3:45 a.m. The children who had been inside with the man were then reunited with their mother.
The spokesperson identified the man as 43-year-old Edward Dunn of Newport News. He was taken into custody on a charge of felony domestic violence. Police said other charges may be pending.
There were no details provided about what led up to the situation, nor what relationship Dunn had to the children he was holding inside the house or their mother. They also didn't say if the man was actually armed.