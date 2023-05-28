Man barricades himself inside Newport News home with children for several hours

Police identified the man as 43-year-old Edward Dunn of Newport News. He was taken into custody on a charge of felony domestic violence.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in custody in Newport News after he barricaded himself inside a residence with children for several hours.

According to a police department spokesperson, this situation unfolded just before Midnight Sunday when their officers were sent to a home on 42nd Street near Roanoke Ave. for what was described as a "domestic situation." Once they were on scene, officers learned that a man was inside the residence and might be armed.

At that point, it was determined that the incident should be escalated into a tactical situation, and the Tactical Unit and negotiators were called.

After a standoff lasting several hours, the man was eventually taken into custody without incident at around 3:45 a.m. The children who had been inside with the man were then reunited with their mother.

The spokesperson identified the man as 43-year-old Edward Dunn of Newport News. He was taken into custody on a charge of felony domestic violence. Police said other charges may be pending.