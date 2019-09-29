GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — An Emporia man is facing involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead on Saturday.

The Greensville County Sheriff's Office received a call of a bicyclist in the grass near the 1000 block of Slagle Lake Road.

Officials found the bicyclist and determined a vehicle hit him.

The man, Henry Chester Boone, 81, of Emporia, died at the scene, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Virginia State Police took over the investigation and said Boone was riding his bike southbound when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle.

Police said the vehicle left the scene.

State police identified a 2013 Hyundai Tucson as the suspect vehicle.

The driver, Christopher Harley Reed, 35, of Emporia, is charged with felony hit and run and involuntary manslaughter.

Reed was taken to Southside Regional Jail and received a secured bond.

State police said this is still an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with any information relating to this crime is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

