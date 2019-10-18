WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police arrested a man on several charges for allegedly shooting into a Travel Lodge motel room in Williamsburg overnight.

Officers were called to the motel on Capital Landing Road at 12:15 a.m. Friday to respond to a report of a gun being fired in the building.

They arrived and spoke with the victim who said the suspect left their motel room after a domestic altercation and fired a shot into the room from the outside.

The victim and her two children were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

Officers found Calvin Bernard Moore walking away from the scene shortly after they arrived.

He was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receipt of a stolen firearm, and domestic assault and battery.

He's being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. More charges may be pending.

No other information has been released at this time.