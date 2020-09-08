Man charged, another in custody in connection with shooting that left two hurt in Hampton

William Hackworth, 23, of Hampton, is facing multiple weapons charges in connection with the shooting that left two men hurt. Another man is in custody.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division charged one man in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

Another man is in custody with charges pending, police said.

The shooting was called in around 12:29 a.m. in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road.

Officers found a man struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Another man walked into a hospital later with injuries suffered from that same shooting incident. His injury is also not considered life-threatening.

Police said an altercation broke out between two groups at a business.

The fight continued out onto the road and shots were fired between the two groups in separate vehicles.

William Hackworth, 23, of Hampton, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with two counts of maiming, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of willfully discharging a firearm in public.

A second man is in custody in connection with the incident. Charges are pending for him.

Police said they are not searching for any additional suspects.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.