Man charged with child neglect after 7-year-old girl shoots herself, Norfolk police say

Medics took the child to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is facing a charge after a 7-year-old girl accidentally shot herself at a home in Norfolk on Friday night, police said.

Alvonte L. Lawton, 22, was charged with felony child neglect. The shooting happened at a home in the 5700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, which is close to the Norview Heights area.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers responded around 8 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

Medics took the child to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police recovered the firearm.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

