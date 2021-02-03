Man charged following stabbing in Accomack County

A 25-year-old man was charged with aggravated malicious wounding after allegedly stabbing another man in Melfa.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have charged a 25-year-old man who's accused of stabbing another man in Accomack County over the weekend.

David Joseph Fisher was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

This stems from a stabbing incident on Holly Ridge Drive in Melfa.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2021, deputies were sent to that street after learning someone had been stabbed there.

They arrived to find a 24-year-old man who had been cut several times. He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then transferred over to Sentara General Hospital. He's expected to recover.

Deputies obtained warrants for Fisher who's currently being held at the Accomack County Jail.