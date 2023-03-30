Man arrested for homicide, child abuse after death of 2-year-old girl in Chesapeake, police say

35-year-old Harvion Lontel Simpkins was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say a man is facing homicide and child abuse charges in relation to the death of a 2-year-old girl in Chesapeake Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to a local hospital early Wednesday morning when the toddler was admitted with life-threatening injuries. She died there the next day.

An investigation into her death revealed that she had been in the care of 35-year-old Harvion Lontel Simpkins while her mother was at work, according to a statement from the Chesapeake Police Department.

Simpkins was arrested Wednesday and charged with child abuse and neglect, endangerment to children, stabbing with malicious intent, and threat by letter, communication or electronic message.

He was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday after the girl died.