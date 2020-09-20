Man charged in connection with shooting that leaves one person hurt in Outer Banks

A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Kyle Keement, of Currituck County, was charged in connection with the shooting.

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting on Saturday morning in the Outer Banks, according to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted the information on its Facebook page.

Deputies were called around 1 a.m. to the 100 block of West Blackfoot Road on Knotts Island.

A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's condition or severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

Later, deputies arrested Kyle Keement, of Currituck County. He is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharge of a Firearm Prohibited.