Man charged in Elizabeth City shooting

One man was charged in a shooting that left another man with non-life threatening injuries.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police arrested and charged a man who allegedly shot another man in Elizabeth City on Thursday.

Officers were sent to 146 Rich Boulevard not far from a Papa John's Pizza restaurant just after 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they didn't find a shooting victim or suspect. A brief time later, dispatchers called saying the victim, 27-year-old Sherman Pepino Banks Jr. was taken to the hospital using private transportation. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities later located 32-year-old Donchez Dejuan Granby and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, going armed to the terror of people and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Granby is currently being held in the Albemarle District Jail.