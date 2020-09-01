NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say they've caught a suspected child predator.

Officers say 25-year-old Sean O'Leary thought he was talking with a 14-year-old online, however, it was actually an undercover officer.

According to his arrest warrant, the online communication began last November and continued until this week. During that time, O'Leary allegedly shared sexually graphic photos and had explicit conversations with the undercover officer.

O'Leary is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail, charged with several counts of proposing a sex acts with a child under the age of 15.