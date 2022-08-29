Suffolk police search for man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend

More than 24 hours later, Suffolk police say they are still on the hunt for 31-year-old John Harris in the murder of 24-year-old Delyna Hall.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Early Sunday morning, Suffolk police said they received a call about shots fired inside a home in the 1000 block of the Nansemond Parkway.

When first responders arrived, they found 24-year-old Delyna Hall shot and killed inside the home.

Now, Suffolk Police Chief Al Chandler said his department learned Hall went out Saturday night to spend time with friends. When she returned home with her friend early Sunday morning, that's when Chandler said, "she was met with an intruder inside her residence."

Chief Chandler said that the intruder is Hall's ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old John Harris. He said Harris shot Hall quickly after confronting her and she died on the scene.

Investigators said Harris then stabbed Hall's friend who survived. Chandler said the friend is expected to be okay.

Now, police are actively searching for Harris. Chandler said because police did not recover a gun at or near the scene, they are assuming Harris still has the weapon and could be a danger to the public.

"He needs to answer for what he did," said Chief Chandler. "This was a violent encounter inside the home and he did use a firearm and that firearm has not yet been recovered. So, therefore, we assume he still has it."

Chief Chandler is asking for the public to keep an eye out for Harris and to notify the police immediately. He said he wants to bring justice to Hall and her family.

"Domestic violence is real and domestic violence is dangerous. Any citizen having knowledge of a person dealing with domestic violence, it is your responsibility to make that known, to report those acts, because when things get out of hand, we have terrible situations," said Chandler. "What we have now is two families that are shattered on violence that didn't have to happen."

Chandler described Hall as a woman loved by many in the neighborhood and her family. Hall's grandfather told 13News Now on the scene Sunday morning that Hall was a single mom to a young child and was studying to become a nurse.

Chief Chandler said urges community members, that if you see John Harris, do not approach him.

Instead, he asks you to contact investigators through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip the p3tips app.