Man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting girl in Poquoson

Authorities in New Bern, North Carolina, arrested 66-year-old Ruben Alvarez-Negron. He's going to be extradited back to Virginia to face charges.

A man was arrested in North Carolina after investigators from the Poquoson Police Department named him as a suspect in a child sexual assault case.

The investigation goes back to Oct. 1. That's when someone reported that a girl might have been assaulted.

Police departments do not share information about underage victims, so there are no details about what happened.

PPD looked into the report, and by Oct. 28, put out warrants for the arrest of 66-year-old Ruben Alvarez-Negron, of New York.

He was wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one charge of abduction.