Man arrested, charged with stealing catalytic converters from Virginia Beach

Officials said the suspect was caught on "mobile surveillance" sawing catalytic converters off business vehicles in the Holland Office Park lot.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A coalition of law enforcement officers arrested a 35-year-old man in Virginia Beach and charged him with stealing parts off of commercial vehicles.

Specifically, catalytic converters. That part is frequently targeted by thieves because it's exposed on the underside of vehicles, and contains the precious metals platinum, palladium and rhodium.

A release from the Virginia Beach Police Department said they worked with the Norfolk Police Department to bring in Christopher Canady on Thursday.

Officials said Canady was caught on "mobile surveillance" sawing catalytic converters off business vehicles in the Holland Office Park lot. That's off of Holland Road, near Mt. Trashmore.

When he went to leave the parking lot with the car parts, officers arrested him.

Police took three catalytic converters, a handgun, two reciprocating saws and a syringe containing heroin from Canady, the release said.

He was taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail and faces seven counts of grand larceny, and one count of convicted felon in possession of a weapon.