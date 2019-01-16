YORKTOWN, Va. — A man accused of stealing a wallet at York Lanes in November has been arrested Tuesday, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

Brandon Hollis was charged with petit larceny, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

Deputies said the wallet was stolen off a table in Yorktown on Nov. 24, 2018. The victim's credit card was used at a Hampton Game Stop.

Deputies said Hollis was identified due to numerous tips received by the sheriff's office.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.