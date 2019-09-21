SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing multiple charges including defacing election signs following a police pursuit in Surry County on Friday night.

John R. Everett, of Spring Grove, is accused of defacing re-election campaign signs for Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner with KKK symbols.

Around 8:54 p.m., Sheriff Turner found a pickup truck at the corner of Martin Luther King Highway and Colonial Trail West when he noticed Everett wearing gloves walking away from some campaign signs, according to a Surry County Sheriff's Office post on Facebook.

One of the campaign signs for Sheriff Turner had been vandalized with a KKK hoodie symbol spray-painted on Turner's face.

Sheriff Turner approached the truck and found a spray paint can and a cut-out stencil of the KKK hoodie symbol.

Before deputies could arrive and backup Sheriff Turner, Everett took off in the truck. That's when a police pursuit began down Martin Luther King Highway.

Sheriff Turner's patrol vehicle reached speeds more than 85 mph, deputies said.

Everett lost control of his truck near Salisbury Road and crashed into a field.

Everett was taken into custody. He is charged with:

Felony elude law-enforcement officer

Felony possess ammunition for a firearm by convicted felony

Misdemeanor deface, damage election signs

Misdemeanor drive or operate a motor vehicle having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more

Misdemeanor refuses to have a sample of breath taken to determine the alcohol content of the blood

The Sheriff's Office said there were multiple Sheriff Turner re-election campaign signs vandalized in the Spring Grove area of Surry County.

