NEW KENT, Va. — New Kent Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a narcotics overdose death.

Eric Marvin Lancey, 43, was arrested on Thursday and charged with Felony Homicide and three counts of distribution of controlled substances.

Deputies started investigating after Samantha Nicole Rigdon, 26, died on January 28, 2019. After looking into Rigdon's death, officials learned Lancey provided a controlled substance that she overdosed on.

On Thursday, Laney was taken to Henrico Regional Jail East where he was incarcerated with no bond, pending an appearance in court.