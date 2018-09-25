CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — Currituck County authorities have upgraded charges against a man who's now accused of murdering a 4-month-old baby boy.

On July 17, Currituck County deputies were called to the 700 block of Lakeview Court to check on the condition of an infant who wasn't breathing.

The child was rushed to CHKD for further medical care. The child died days later on July 22.

Thomas W. Imschweiler was initially charged with felony child abuse. He was found in Harrisonburg, Pennsylvania and extradited back to Currituck. At the time of the incident, he was in Corolla on vacation.

Exactly two months after the incident, on Sept. 17, investigators went before a grand jury to upgrade the felony child abuse charge to murder.

Imschweiler remains in the Currituck County Detention Center with no bond.

