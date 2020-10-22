Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting that took place off Warwick Boulevard last month.
Newport News officers and agents from the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force arrested 27-year-old Phillip Evan Jones on Oct. 21.
Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of 22-year-old Darius Jones.
These charges stem from a homicide that took place on Sept. 14 in the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard. Officers found Jones suffering from life-threatening wounds.
Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
No other details have been released at this time.