Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Newport News

Police charged Phillip Evan Jones with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot off Warwick Boulevard in September.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting that took place off Warwick Boulevard last month.

Newport News officers and agents from the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force arrested 27-year-old Phillip Evan Jones on Oct. 21.

Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of 22-year-old Darius Jones.

These charges stem from a homicide that took place on Sept. 14 in the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard. Officers found Jones suffering from life-threatening wounds.

Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died.