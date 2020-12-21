Man charged with murder following fatal shooting of woman in Hampton

Brian Latrell Fayne was charged with murder along with other charges after being accused of shooting a man and woman in Hampton. The woman died of her injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after a double shooting in Hampton last week where a 33-year-old woman was shot and killed.

Officers charged Brian Latrell Fayne with Second Degree Murder, Maiming, Shooting into Occupied Vehicle, Shooting in Public, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 18 in the 2200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. It was late that night when dispatchers got a call about a shooting that took place there.

Officers were sent there but when they arrived, they learned that the victims drove themselves to the hospital.

Police tell us the victims were sitting in their car in a parking lot when someone approached them and opened fire.

A 33-year-old woman died at the hospital and a 41-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was identified as Cierra A. Kelley.