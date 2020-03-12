Man charged with murder in 2019 deadly shooting in Newport News

Adrian Pierce faces several charges including second-degree murder for the shooting death of 18-year-old Khali Rahquan Curry.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have made an arrest for a homicide that took place in 2019 in Newport News.

Adrian Elijah Pierce, 20, faces numerous charges for the shooting death of Khali Rahquan Curry.

Curry was shot to death in the 400 block of Goose Circle on April 16, 2019. He was 18 at the time.

Police were called to that location that evening and found Curry suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Pierce was arrested Thursday, Dec. 3 and faces a slew of charges that include:

Second-degree murder

Maliciously shooting/throwing into an occupied building

Two counts of intentional damage of a monument valued at less than $1,000

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a violent, convicted felon